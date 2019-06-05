  • Dramatic video captures dizzying helicopter rescue of injured hiker

    By: Lauren Meltzer, ABC News

    ARIZONA - Dramatic video captured a dizzying helicopter rescue on Tuesday after a woman sustained injuries while hiking in Arizona.

    The victim suffered facial and head injuries as a result of a ground level fall, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

    The 74-year-old was hiking Piestewa Peak when the incident occurred, according to ABC News station KNXV-TV. The news station's chopper recorded the rescue, which shows the woman spinning out of control as she was hoisted into the air and airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

     

    ABC News' Rebecca Patterson contributed to this report.

