Dramatic video captures dizzying helicopter rescue of injured hiker

ARIZONA - Dramatic video captured a dizzying helicopter rescue on Tuesday after a woman sustained injuries while hiking in Arizona.
The victim suffered facial and head injuries as a result of a ground level fall, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
The 74-year-old was hiking Piestewa Peak when the incident occurred, according to ABC News station KNXV-TV. The news station's chopper recorded the rescue, which shows the woman spinning out of control as she was hoisted into the air and airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
ABC News' Rebecca Patterson contributed to this report.
