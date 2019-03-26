Do you have the top car most stolen in America?

Car thefts are unfortunately a daily occurence in Georgia. We all cross our fingers it won't happen, but sometimes it just happens.
There's only so much you can do to prevent your car from being stolen, but there's a new study out that shows that some cars are just stolen more than others.
According to Driving-Tests.org, $6 billion was lost due to car thefts in 2017. The rate of car thefts went up from 2016 to 2017 -- 767,290 to 773,139.
Sedans make 62 percent of all automobiles stolen, with pickup trucks at 29 percent and vans at 8 percent.
The 2017 Nissan Altima was the #1 most-stolen car model that year, followed by Toyota Camrys, full-size GMC Pickups, Hyundai Elantras, and Ford Fusions, according to the study.
What is the top car stolen in Georgia? It's a Ford pickup truck.
Surprisingly, the 1998 Honda Civic is the most specific stolen car most likely because many are on still on the roads today and do not have anti-theft technology like the newer models.
The top states for car thefts are: Alaska, New Mexico, Washington, D.C., Nevada, Colorado, Oregon, California, Oklahoma, and Washington.
Alaska, by far, stands out though, with roughly 22 vehicles stolen for every 1,000 registered vehicles.
