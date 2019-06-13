Deer caught on camera running through store at New York mall (VIDEO)

CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. - Employees at a mall in New York’s Hudson Valley had an unexpected visitor when a deer came running into a store.
The Clarkstown Police Department posted video on its Facebook page of the deer running through a Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the Palisades Center Mall.
The department said an employee was able to get the fawn out of the store.
Investigators said they believe the deer was not harmed during its journey through the store.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Road rage leads to teen being attacked, dragged down busy road, police say
- Woman says brand-new SUV exploded just days after she bought it
- 3 people found dead at 2 different crime scenes
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}