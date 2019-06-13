  • Deer caught on camera running through store at New York mall (VIDEO)

    By: Scott Flynn

    Updated:

    CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. - Employees at a mall in New York’s Hudson Valley had an unexpected visitor when a deer came running into a store. 

    The Clarkstown Police Department posted video on its Facebook page of the deer running through a Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the Palisades Center Mall.

    The department said an employee was able to get the fawn out of the store.

    Investigators said they believe the deer was not harmed during its journey through the store.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories