Dazzling meteor lights up sky in the Southeast

If you were looking up in the sky at around 6:50 a.m., you got a real treat!
A possible meteor streaked across the sky in the Southeast and thousands of people witnessed it.
Channel 2 Action News was flooded with messages on social media as soon as it appeared.
So far we haven't found any videos of the meteor in Georgia, but folks in South Carolina were quick enough to pull out their cell phones and record it.
Did I just see a meteor? pic.twitter.com/QnphCLQUn1— Johnny Petrozelle (@Johnny_GoFast_) April 4, 2019
Did you see this over Charleston this morning? We've received a lot of reports of what appears to be a meteor or comet flying across the sky around 6:50 am? This video is from Travie Gray. Share your pics or video with @Live5News! #chsnews #chswx pic.twitter.com/bwG51ZL1OZ— Kyle Jordan (@KyleLive5) April 4, 2019
