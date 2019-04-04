  • Dazzling meteor lights up sky in the Southeast

    If you were looking up in the sky at around 6:50 a.m., you got a real treat!

    A possible meteor streaked across the sky in the Southeast and thousands of people witnessed it. 

    Channel 2 Action News was flooded with messages on social media as soon as it appeared.

    So far we haven't found any videos of the meteor in Georgia, but folks in South Carolina were quick enough to pull out their cell phones and record it. 

