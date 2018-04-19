  • Dashcam video shows home explosion, 5 people including 2 police officers injured

    HURST, Texas - Just-released dashcam video shows a home exploding just as a police officer is walking up to the yard.

    The police department in Hurst, Texas - located just northeast of Ft. Worth - released the video of the explosion that happened on April 7.

    Officers were responding to a report of a car slamming into the home.

    The crash apparently ruptured a gas line. The video shows the officers pulling up to the house and one walking up to the yard to take a look at the vehicle lodged in part of the building. Suddenly the home explodes.

    Debris and flames fly out at the officer as he jumps back for cover.

    He managed to escape serious injury. Three people inside the home were injured and two officers suffered minor injuries.

