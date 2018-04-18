  • Dashcam shows pedestrians tackle alleged knifeman running from police

    CARDIFF, Wales - Take that.

    Incredible dashcam footage captures the moment members of the public tackled an alleged knife-carrying man as he was fleeing police on a bicycle in Cardiff, Wales. 

    It happened in the street on Sunday. 

    Video shows a man knocking the suspect off a bike as he rode beside him. The suspect then gets up and runs as two other men chased him. A bystander then kicked the suspect who then falls, which allows the other men to catch him to him.

    Moments later a police vehicles pulls to the scene and takes him into custody.

