Dashcam shows pedestrians tackle alleged knifeman running from police

CARDIFF, Wales - Take that.
Incredible dashcam footage captures the moment members of the public tackled an alleged knife-carrying man as he was fleeing police on a bicycle in Cardiff, Wales.
It happened in the street on Sunday.
Video shows a man knocking the suspect off a bike as he rode beside him. The suspect then gets up and runs as two other men chased him. A bystander then kicked the suspect who then falls, which allows the other men to catch him to him.
Moments later a police vehicles pulls to the scene and takes him into custody.
