Dad record's son's reaction to woman's foot propped up on airplane seat

Any trip to Disney World is memorable -- but one kid had a very memorable trip but for the wrong reasons.
ABC News posted hilarious video of a child on a flight on the way home from Florida. A woman's foot from behind was propped up on the boy's armrest. And he was not having it.
The little boy turned around and told the woman to remove her foot.
The video was been seen thousands of times and has hundreds of comments.
