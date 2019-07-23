PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Police in Pennsylvania said a father is facing criminal homicide charges after he allegedly shot and killed his daughter’s 17-year-old boyfriend.
According to our Cox Media Group sister station WPXI-TV, police said 41-year-old Michael D’Biagio killed Darren Scott Jevcak outside the Pittsburgh-area pizza shop where he worked on Friday.
Police told WPXI-TV that D’Biagio admitted that he drove to the pizza shop with the intention of killing Jevcak.
According to court documents, D’Biagio believed Jevcak got his daughter hooked on drugs.
