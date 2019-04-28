Dad cracks up as his 2-year-old wears a hot dog costume to bed

ALABAMA - Parents often have to choose their battles wisely. When the Clem sisters of Alabama wanted to wear costumes to bed instead of pajamas, their dad allowed them to pick their own outfits, ABC News reports.
Lucy Jo, 4, donned a Frozen-themed Princess Elsa dress while her younger sister, Norah, 2, went an entirely different route.
"Norah wanted a costume too, so she's a hot dog," Micah Clem can be heard saying in the video while laughing.
Clem shared the video on Instagram last week, where it garnered over 11,000 views. He later posted an image of his girls sleeping as Elsa and a sweet little frankfurter. He wrote as the caption: "follow up."
Both kids appear unfazed by Norah's hilarious costume choice and in her defense, the hot dog looks pretty comfy.
Clem shared the video on Instagram last week, where it garnered over 11,000 views. He later posted an image of his girls sleeping as Elsa and a sweet little frankfurter. He wrote as the caption: "follow up."
“For other people to see the Norah we see every day is really fun,” Clem told “Good Morning America.”
This story was written by Nicole Pelletiere for ABC News via GMA.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}