At least four dead after crane collapses in Seattle

A crane collapsed onto multiple cars on Mercer Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Seattle Fire Department. The accident occurred at the corner of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue.
All westbound and eastbound lanes are blocked. SDOT advises drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
PIO is responding to Boren and Mercer for a fallen crane on multiple cars. ETA 15 minutes.— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 27, 2019
Video: You can see four cars crushed by two different pieces of the crane. It fell off of the roof of a new @google building that’s still being constructed.— Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) April 27, 2019
People here say it felt like an earthquake. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/IAef9gEjy3
