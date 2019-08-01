Convenience store customers take on Arizona gunman

Surveillance footage released by Arizona prosecutors shows several customers taken hostage tackle and disarm a gunman who had shot and killed someone inside a Circle K.
The incident happed in May 2018.
The group ran out of the store before a standoff that ended when SWAT officers shot and wounded the suspect.
According to ABC 15, the victim was 24-year-old Efran Hernandez, who was a father of two. He died at the scene before paramedics could get him to a hospital.
