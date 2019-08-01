  • Convenience store customers take on Arizona gunman

    Updated:

    Surveillance footage released by Arizona prosecutors shows several customers taken hostage tackle and disarm a gunman who had shot and killed someone inside a Circle K.

    The incident happed in May 2018.

    The group ran out of the store before a standoff that ended when SWAT officers shot and wounded the suspect.

    According to ABC 15, the victim was 24-year-old Efran Hernandez, who was a father of two. He died at the scene before paramedics could get him to a hospital.

    READ MORE HERE.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories