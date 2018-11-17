Colorblind sheriff's deputy gifted special glasses, sees color for 1st time

EUREKA, Calif. - A sheriff's deputy in California received a life-changing gift from his fellow deputies: glasses that allowed him to see colors for the first time.
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office in Eureka, California said Correctional Deputy Jeff Dishmon has been colorblind all his life until he was presented with enchroma glasses.
"Correctional Deputy Samantha Freese and Dishmon have worked together for eight years at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility. Over the years the two have grown close, nicknaming each other 'Grandpa' and 'Granddaughter," " the sheriff's department posted on Facebook.
"Freese and other correctional deputies pitched in to purchase #enchroma glasses for Dishmon and presented them to him today at the Sheriff’s SWAP Farm. The results were incredible."
Dishmon was overcome with emotion when he saw the bright colors for the first time.
"It's a different world...my wife is gonna -- she can watch the sunset with me," the deputy said.
