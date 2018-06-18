Classic TV shows are getting a new life thanks to streaming services

Audiences have proven they really love the television shows they've grown up with.
In the era of revivals and reboots, the original shows are gaining a new audience thanks to streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.
The numbers show the reboot trend won't be stopping anytime soon.
At the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, representatives from Hulu revealed subscribers are binging classic shows in big numbers.
When the NBC medical drama, "ER," launched earlier this year, 35,000 viewers finished all 15 seasons of the series in just two months. That's an average of five, one hour episodes a day. Roughly 60,000 people have watched all 120 episodes of the ABC TGIF staple family comedy, "Boy Meets World."
TRENDING STORIES:
Don't expect the reboot trend to stop any time soon.
During a panel for the 20th anniversary of the WB show, "Felicity," actor Scott Foley and other cast members said they were open to reuniting for a new installment of the series.
Foley, who recently finished a run on the ABC show "Scandal" can soon be seen once again on ABC in a new series, "Whiskey Cavalier."
It is set to premiere in the fall.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}