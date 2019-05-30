  • City bus driver rescues boy wandering in middle of busy road

    MILWAUKEE, Wisc. - This is video that makes your heart sink. Cameras captured the moment a 6-year-old boy wandered into traffic.

    Thankfully, a city bus driver was there to help.

    Cecilia Nation-Gardner spotted the boy in a Milwaukee street earlier this month. She slammed her horn to warn other drivers and then ran after him.

    “God put me in the right place at the right time. I just did what my instincts told me. To get off the bus and get the child off the street,” Gardner said.

    Police said the boy has a disability and wandered away from school.

    Thanks to Gardner, they were able to get him safely back to his family.

