City bus driver rescues boy wandering in middle of busy road

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. - This is video that makes your heart sink. Cameras captured the moment a 6-year-old boy wandered into traffic.
Thankfully, a city bus driver was there to help.
Cecilia Nation-Gardner spotted the boy in a Milwaukee street earlier this month. She slammed her horn to warn other drivers and then ran after him.
“God put me in the right place at the right time. I just did what my instincts told me. To get off the bus and get the child off the street,” Gardner said.
Police said the boy has a disability and wandered away from school.
Thanks to Gardner, they were able to get him safely back to his family.
