Child services investigates mother for her letting 8-year-old daughter walk the dog alone

A mother in Illinois was investigated by state child services after someone called authorities to report her 8-year-old daughter walking the family dog around the block alone.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services recently investigated the mother -- identified by local reports as Wilmette resident Corey Widen -- after a concerned caller reported to the DCFS hotline that the child walking was "5 years old or less," Alissandra Calderon, communications director for DCFS, told ABC News in a statement.
The caller also stated that he or she had called the police in the past to report the girl playing in a parking lot, Calderon said.
Widen's daughter was expecting a friend to come over for a play date after taking the family's Maltese pup, Marshmallow, for a walk around the block, the Chicago Tribune reported. Instead, it was police who came knocking at the door.
Police did not press charges, but that wasn't enough to satisfy the anonymous caller, who decided to call DCFS after the officers left, Widen told CBS Chicago affiliate WBBM.
"Apparently, whoever called the police didn’t think the police were a good enough judge of what was not OK, and then they called DCFS," Widen told the local station. "The police did not call DCFS."
The investigation found the call to be "unfounded," Calderon said, adding that DCFS does not "control the calls that come into our hotline" and that's why the department investigated the case.
The mother talks only to Good Morning America about her wild experience
Information from ABC News was used in this report
