Child seen climbing out of arcade game after passing man prizes

Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly instructed a child to climb inside an arcade game to steal prizes at a New Hampshire mall.
Video captured the young child handing the items to an adult. At the end of the video, the child climbed out of the machine.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect in this case is urged to call the detective at 603-890-2343.
