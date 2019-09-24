Chick-fil-A worker rushes to young man having medical emergency, saving his life

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - If it weren't for Tauya Nenguke, a young man may not be alive today. Those are the words from EMTs who say Nenguke is a true hero.
Earlier in September, Nenguke noticed something suspicious going on across the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A in Chula Vista, California.
The restaurant team lead handed his iPad for orders to one of his co-workers and sprinted across the parking lot to find a man down on the ground with his friends frantic, not knowing what to do.
TRENDING STORIES:
Nenguke immediately took over the situation. He began chest compressions on the man, who was at that point was unresponsive. At the same time, someone had called 911.
The man survived and was later taken to the hospital by paramedics. The EMT said that if it weren't for Nenguke's quick action, the young man might not have survived.
His Chick-fil-A store honored him with Facebook post describing the heroic actions.
Nenguke said this incident just underscores his plans to become a registered nurse.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}