Chick-fil-A pays tribute to fallen deputy on anniversary of deadly wreck

YULEE, Fla. - A Florida Chick-fil-A restaurant hosted a remembrance for a fallen deputy on the third anniversary of his death Friday.
A table at the restaurant in Yulee was set for Nassau County Deputy Eric Oliver and featured a blue and black tablecloth, a single place setting, a Bible and a vase with flowers, according to a Facebook post from Scott Watzlawick, who stopped at the restaurant and took a photo of the table.
Oliver was hit and killed by a car on State Road 200 on Nov. 22, 2016, while chasing Francisco Portillo-Fuentes, a suspect fleeing from federal officers.
Since his death, Oliver's memory has been honored in a variety of ways.
His name was added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
Months after his death, the organization A Quilt for Mother's Tears gave Oliver's mother a quilt. His daughter, Shelby, was presented with a $6,000 scholarship from Operation American Dream.
In 2017, on the first anniversary of his death, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office unveiled a memorial at the Gate gas station where the foot chase began.
