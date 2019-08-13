Chick-fil-A adds mac & cheese to menu as a side dish

Chick-fil-A is adding more variety to its menu, because it just added macaroni and cheese to the list.
The Mac & Cheese, offered as a side option with any lunch, dinner, or kid’s meal, is available nationwide starting Monday.
The dish, made with a blend of cheddar, Parmesan and Romano cheeses, is the company’s first permanent side addition since 2016.
“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A,” Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging, said in a press release. “It has a delicious, homemade taste!”
The brand tested the dish in five markets, and it “passed with flying colors.”
Chick-fil-A also announced the Frosted Caramel Coffee, which combines cold-brewed coffee, vanilla ice cream, and caramel syrup.
Unlike the Mac & Cheese, the sweet treat will only be available until Nov. 9 or while supplies last.
