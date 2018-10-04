ATLANTA - More than 6.5 million pounds of beef products were recalled over salmonella concerns, the USDA announced Thursday.
JBS Tolleson, Inc. announced the recall and said the raw, non-intact beef items, including ground beef, were packaged on various dates from July 26 to Sept. 7.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
These items were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide.
CLICK HERE for the entire list of affected products and product labels.
