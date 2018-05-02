0 Charges dropped against 1 man accused in Florida shark-dragging case

TAMPA, Fl. - Florida prosecutors Tuesday dropped charges against one of three defendants accused of animal cruelty in a shark-dragging case that went viral when a video was posted on social media, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Assistant State Attorney Andrew Hubbard announced the decision during a disposition hearing in Tampa. The state dropped two counts of animal cruelty against Spencer Heintz, 23, of Palmetto, the Times reported.

Heintz’s attorney, Paul Sisco, said the evidence did not show his client was involved in last summer’s incident on a boat.

Video shows moment GSU officer opened fire on man who police say attacked her “We’re just very thankful that the state attorney’s Office looked at all the facts in the case as it applied to my client,” Sisco told The Herald-Tribune of Sarasota. “There is recognition that different roles were played on the boat. Mr. Heintz was not involved in any of the conduct that the state determined constituted criminal activity. I think that is clear now.” The case will proceed against Heintz’s co-defendants, Michael Wentzel, 21, of Palmetto; and Robert Lee “Bo” Benac III, 28, of Bradenton, the Herald-Tribune reported. They are charged with two counts of third-degree aggravated animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of using an illegal method to catch a shark, the Times reported. The dragging video hit social media in July after it was sent to Miami-based shark hunter Mark Quartiano, who criticized the clip that depicted four men laughing as the animal hit the water repeatedly while being dragged at the end of a line or rope, the Times reported. “I’ve never, in my 50 years of shark fishing, seen something so cruel and evil. It’s just horrific,” Quartiano told the Herald-Tribune in July. “I guess they sent it to me to see if they could get my blessing, but that obviously didn’t work out as planned. I can’t believe some people. They can be so cruel.” According to court records, video taken later in the day showed Benac catching a black tip shark with a hook and line — the only legal way to catch a shark in Florida. The video continues with Wenzel shooting the animal with a .38-caliber revolver, according to court records. The felony counts are each punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine, the Times reported.



