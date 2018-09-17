0 Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with these GREAT deals

ATLANTA - When it comes to culinary pairings, you can't get much tastier than a cheeseburger.

A juicy patty topped with a slice of cheese -- is there anything better?

So imagine our delight to find out that Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day.

A whole day set aside to celebrate one of our favorite indulgences?

We're in.

DEALS AND SPECIALS

Dantanna’s

Both locations are offering the Black Angus beef Dantanna’s Classic Burger with American cheese for $5. (Locations in Buckhead and downtown Atlanta)

Farm Burger

All locations of the restaurant will offer the FB Burger for $5. (Locations in Grant Park, Decatur, Buckhead and Dunwoody)

2nd and Charles

Beginning at 6 p.m. receive a free cheeseburger at checkout courtesy of Bob's Burgers. No purchase necessary, while supplies last. (Locations in Kennesaw and Mall of Georgia- Buford)

BurgerFi

Buy one cheeseburger, get one for $1 at participating restaurants. (Locations at CNN Center, Kennesaw, Alpharetta and Lawrenceville)

Burger Theory at Holiday Inn

The burger eatery will serve 10,000 free cheeseburgers nationwide. Show up, order and get your burger while supplies last. (Locations in College Park, Stockbridge and Northlake)

Red Robin

Get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5, with any beverage purchase at participating restaurants. (Locations in Lawrenceville and Buford)

Ruby Tuesday

So Connected members can get a free burger with the purchase of an entree Sept. 18-19. Sign up here. (Locations in East Point, College Park and Smyrna)

Wayback Burgers

Those who download the Wayback App by Sept. 17 will get a buy one, get one free cheeseburger deal on Sept. 18. Also, any guests who download the app will get a free Classic Burger after their first in-app purchase. (Locations in Buford and Lawrenceville)

Wendy’s

Get a free Dave’s Single with a purchase daily through the end of the month by using the Wendy’s app. (Multiple locations)

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar

VIP members can get the Plain & Simple Burger with the option of 8 different cheese toppings, for $5, with additional toppings for an extra $1.25 each. The offer is for dine-in only and one cheeseburger per guest. CLICK HERE to sign up to be a VIP member. (Multiple locations)

This article was written by Yvonne Zusel, Atlanta Restaurant Scene, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.