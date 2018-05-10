0 CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Florida deputy saves baby's life

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida K-9 deputy saved a baby's life while on his way home from work, and it was all caught on camera.

Jeremie Nix had just gotten off shift with the Marion County Sheriff's Office when he was flagged down by a driver.

The woman jumped out of the car with a 3-month-old in her arms and told Nix the child was unresponsive.

Nix immediately grabbed the child and tried several lifesaving measures, but wasn't seeing any improvement.

TRENDING STORIES:

The deputy then jumped into his car with the baby and told the dispatcher they couldn't wait for the medics to arrive.

"I'm not waiting on medics. I'm gonna hop in my car and I'm headed to their emergency room with the baby," Nix says over the radio.

Once Nix arrived at the hospital, he handed the baby to the doctors, who were able to save the child.

"We are happy to report that Baby Kingston is doing very well and doctors say he will make a full recovery!! Doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix's actions, Baby Kingston is alive today. We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and Baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime," the department posted on Facebook.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.