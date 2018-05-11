  • Cat snatched from front porch of home

    NEBRASKA - Surveillance footage caught a woman trying to snatch an 8-year-old tabby cat named Mo from the front porch of a Nebraska home.

    The video shows a woman first petting the cat, and then grabbing it.

    Later, the video shows the woman attempting to get into a car in front of the home, but Mo jumped out of her arms and ran straight home.  

