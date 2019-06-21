Carrie Underwood to film new 'Sunday Night Football' opening in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Carrie Underwood will soon visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium to film the opening segment of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”
This is the first time in the series’ 14 seasons that the open will be staged inside a venue.
Underwood will perform on the stadium’s field and be accompanied by NFL stars as she performs the “Sunday Night Football” theme. She’s handled the weekly theme song since 2013.
“From the unique roof to the striking halo, with the perspective it offers relative to the action on the field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a number of features which will add to our creative execution of the show open,” Fred Gaudelli, executive producer of “Sunday Night Football” said in a statement.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium has also hosted the 2018 college football championship, the 2018 MLS Cup and, in February, Super Bowl 53.
The 2019 “Sunday Night Football” show open will debut Sept. 8 when the New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This article was written by Melissa Ruggieri with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
