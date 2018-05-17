0 Caleb, Maddie or Gabby? The 'American Idol' finale airs Sunday and Monday night on Channel 2!

We'll soon have a new 'American Idol' winner, and what a great season it has been so far, especially for our hometown contestant!

On Sunday at 8 p.m. on Channel 2, Georgia's Caleb Lee Hutchinson will go head-to-head against Maddie Poppe and Gabby Barrett on the LIVE two-part finale to determine this season's winner.

The new 'Idol' will be crowned on Monday night, starting at 9 p.m.

WSB-TV will be supporting Hutchinson all the way from the Peach State to Hollywood! Channel 2 Action News anchor Justin Wilfon will be on the ground live from the “American Idol” finale in Los Angeles starting Sunday night as the 19-year-old top three contestant vies for the title of 'Idol.' Follow Wilfon on Twitter for all the latest.

Hutchinson made a name for himself not just for his old-soul country vocals, but also for losing around 70 pounds since his audition. The South Paulding High School graduate has stuck with his Dallas, Georgia roots by putting country spins on hits like Prince's "When Doves Cry," as well as tackling anthems from country stars like Chris Stapleton and Thomas Rhett.

Hutchinson competes against Poppe, a 20-year-old ukulele player from Clarksville, Iowa. Poppe has been a standout for her quirky singer-songwriter vibe. She's performed hits on the show like Janis Joplin's "Me and Bobby McGee," the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows," and Simon and Garfunkel's "Homeward Bound."

The third finalist, Gabby Barrett, 18, hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Barrett has delivered soaring girl-power vocal performances of songs by Whitney Houston, Miley Cyrus and Lee Ann Womack just to name a few and has been praised by the judges for her poise on stage.

As for the live show? It's bringing the star power in a big way.

ABC revealed via Twitter that the finale will feature performances from all three judges: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Bebe Rexha, Nick Jonas and Mustard, Patti Labelle, Darius Rucker, Gary Clark Jr. and Yolanda Adams will also perform. And in a particularly quirky twist, Disney's Kermit the Frog will also make an appearance. (Me: Good luck to all the contestants! Inner Me: Caleb is a shoo-in).

Y’all know this is going to be a good time!! Tune in to @AmericanIdol on Monday, 5/21 to see who I’ll be performing with. @ABCNetwork// 9p EST #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/6vXWBKHiHs — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) May 16, 2018

The top 10 finalists will all also be back on stage for one last 'American Idol' performance.

Good luck to all of the finalists, but we are definitely #TeamCaleb!

'American Idol' airs Sunday at 8 and Monday at 9 on Channel 2!

© 2018 Cox Media Group.