PLANO, Texas - If you’ve ever thought to yourself, “I’d love to go to the movies with my dog and drink bottomless wine,” you’re in luck!

There’s a new movie theater in Plano, Texas, called K9 Cinemas and it was created for dog lovers.

The theater markets itself as a place for humans to watch movies with their dogs, while enjoying endless beverages.

The theater offers treats for your dog, as well as bottomless wine and whiskey for you. There are also comfy sofas to lounge on.

Tickets are just $15. And for people under 21 years of age, the ticket includes your dog’s admission and free soft drinks instead of wine and liquor.

As you could imagine, there are rules. You must bring papers proving your dog is up to date on their shots. You also must clean up after your pet.

