Bill Murray wants to work at Atlanta airport restaurant

ATLANTA - The next time you eat at the P.F. Chang's at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, don't be surprised if Bill Murray is your waiter.
During an interview with actress and comedian Amy Schumer for her "3 Girls, 1 Keith" podcast, Murray revealed the one job he'd like to do outside of acting.
"I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang's at the Atlanta airport," Murray said, "because I think that's one of the great places."
"It looks like the best time," he added.
When the restaurant got wind of this revelation, it quickly extended a job offer.
Bill, you're hired! When can you start? #billmurray https://t.co/1VOAbguvsO— P.F. Chang's (@PFChangs) October 29, 2019
Murray has spent a lot of time in Atlanta, so he's been through Hartsfield-Jackson numerous times, most recently filming "Zombieland: Double Tap."
The notorious Chicago Cubs fan has even been seen at the ballpark when his team has taken on the Braves.
Now that the word is out, it might be difficult getting in to the Terminal A restaurant.
