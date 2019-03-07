0 Beloved deployed teacher and coach shocks his students with surprise homecoming

When a beloved teacher and coach returned home after a five-month deployment to Afghanistan, his athletes were overcome with emotion.

And if a group of teen boys rushing to hug their coach doesn't bring a tear to your eye, nothing will.

Andrew Olson, a captain in the Army National Guard who coaches basketball and football, surprised his athletes on Monday at their school in Layton, Utah.

"With being a teacher, coach and in the military, he lives to serve others," his wife, Tina Olson, told "Good Morning America." She was with him at the time of the surprise appearance at Northridge High.

"He gets the most pride and excitement when he helps people accomplish something," she added.

The kids were told they were going to have a guest speaker. But instead, they got Coach Olson.

One jumped into his arms. Another jumped clear over the table he was sitting at to get to him.

The feeling was mutual.

"He loves them. They’re like his little brothers or kids," his wife said. "He’s a tough coach, very stern and expects a lot but I think it helps the kids respect him because they know he does it from love."

Aaron Tanner, one of the boys in the video, told "GMA" there was "a moment of disbelief" when Olson entered the room. It was followed by a "huge wave of excitement."

"He;s taught me so much about hard work and commitment, he showed that he really cared about my team and their success," Tanner said. "He set a great example by committing to serve our country."

Andrew and Tina Olson have two boys of their own. He surprised them on March 1.

"I know I married him, but he really is amazing," Tina Olson added. "He’s a great guy, best dad and sexy husband."

