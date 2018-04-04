  • Beautiful rolling clouds seen over Philippines' Mount Halcon

    MANILA - A hiker captured incredible timelapse video of clouds rolling over the summit of Mt. Halcon in the Philippines.

    ABC News posted the video on its Facebook page where it garnered thousands of comments and video views. 

    One viewer said it was,"Absolutely stunning showing God awesome handiwork."

