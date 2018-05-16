Bear knocks on family's front door

ALLENWOOD, Penn. - A Pennsylvania family received a surprise visitor early Monday morning when a bear walked right up to their front door.
Video from Tom Kalvin showed the pair knocking on the house's front door while standing on its front legs.
The video posted on ABC News' Facebook page received more than a thousand comments and thousands of shares.
