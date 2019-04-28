0 At least 6 people found dead in 2 homes in Tennessee

TENNESSEE - Police in Sumner County, Tennessee, have taken a suspect into custody after six people were found killed in two separate homes on Saturday night, ABC News reports.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reported to a home on Charles Brown Road where four people were found dead while a fifth victim was found in another residence on Luvy Daniels Road.

Police later said a sixth body was later also found at the Charles Brown Road location.

UPDATE: We are now confirming a sixth fatality in this ongoing homicide investigation. The body of a fifth victim was found during the ongoing effort to process the Charles Brown Road scene. Efforts to identify all of the victims remain ongoing. pic.twitter.com/n9Lgmrz3av — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2019

The victims have not been identified.

Police said hours after a manhunt was launched that 25-year-old Michael Cummins had been taken into custody. He has yet to be charged with a crime, authorities said.

ALERT: TBI Agents and Forensic Scientists are responding to a scene in Sumner County, where multiple bodies have been found in a home on Charles Brown Road.



Media: @TBIJoshDeVine is on the way and will provide additional details ASAP. pic.twitter.com/QbIQizRBKF — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2019

"He was found in a remote area very close to the scene where these events occurred," Josh Devine, communications director for TBI, said Saturday night.

Devine said a search plane flying over the region spotted an individual in a wooded area and sent officers to the location. Cummins was hiding in a creek bed and drew his weapon as the officers approached. Police opened fire and struck Cummins at least once. He has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Earlier in the night they had warned he may be armed.

"He may be in the woods in the area near the scene and may be armed. If you spot him, call 911 immediately," according to TBI's Twitter account.

At this point officials do not know the relationship between Cummins and the victims, but the investigation is still ongoing, DeVine said at a press conference on Saturday.

Cummins is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with blue eyes, police said. Up to 150 law enforcement agents were searching the rural area.

This story was written by Christina Carrega for ABC News.

