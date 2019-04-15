Ariana Grande reunites *NSYNC... sort of

Ariana Grande may have just created the next big supergroup.
At her Coachella performance late Sunday night, the singer brought out *NSYNC, minus Justin Timberlake, and performed the boyband's 1997 hit "Tearin' Up My Heart."
Ariana Grande performing “Tearin’ Up My Heart” with *NSYNC today at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/mJ0olPeFch— Ariana Grande Access (@archivesaga) April 15, 2019
She tweeted a group selfie minutes before the performance.
Tune in now https://t.co/kRjOZ0KCue @coachella @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/fc1tOLyayb— *NSYNC (@NSYNC) April 15, 2019
Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass also joined Grande on a portion of her song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."
Ariana Grande performing a remix of “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” with *NSYNC today at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/hRnKOFyYOL— Ariana Grande Access (@archivesaga) April 15, 2019
The rest of her nearly 90-minute set also included guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Diddy and Mase, CNN reports.
