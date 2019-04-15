  • Ariana Grande reunites *NSYNC... sort of

    Ariana Grande may have just created the next big supergroup.

    At her Coachella performance late Sunday night, the singer brought out *NSYNC, minus Justin Timberlake, and performed the boyband's 1997 hit "Tearin' Up My Heart."

    She tweeted a group selfie minutes before the performance.

    Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass also joined Grande on a portion of her song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

    The rest of her nearly 90-minute set also included guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Diddy and Mase, CNN reports.

