Another one: 4th racist scandal rocks Virginia

VIRGINIA - There are more scandals involving Virginia’s top leaders.
Now the state's senate majority leader is linked to racist photos in a yearbook.
A report in a Virginia newspaper claims Republican Tommy Norment was the editor of a yearbook at a military institute, that included racist pictures and captions.
Norment is the fourth Virginia lawmaker in some type of scandal.
Good Morning America has more on this latest scandal sending shockwaves across the country
The reverend Al Sharpton spoke out about it.
“And they're trying to reduce this to an act of boys will be boys. No, it is deeper than that,” Sharpton said.
Norment said he had nothing to do with publishing the photos, and that he never appeared in black-face.
Earlier this week, the state's governor was accused of being in a 1984 blackface photo, and the state's lieutenant governor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago. The state's attorney general, Mark Herring, admitted to dressing in blackface during his time at University of Virginia.
