Angry customer caught on camera waving gun in Florida store

A customer at a South Florida convenience store was allegedly so enraged by the price of cigarettes that he returned to the store waving a loaded rifle at the clerk.
He is now facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
The arrest report says Robert Miller, 60, walked into the store to buy 2 packs of cigarettes and became upset after his smokes were priced $1 more than what he expected to pay, according to CBS Miami.
Miller was apprehended by police outside the establishment without incident and taken to the Broward County Main Jail.
Video posted on ABC News' Facebook page has more than a thousands comments.
