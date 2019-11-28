0 Alelia Murphy, the oldest living person in US, dies at 114 years old

Months after being named the oldest living person in the United States, New York resident Alelia Murphy has died at the age of 114.

Murphy's death was announced Wednesday by United Healthcare Workers East -- a union organization which attended the supercentenarian's birthday celebration July 6.

"It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Mrs. Alelia Murphy. Mrs. Murphy was the oldest living American, having celebrated her 114th birthday in July, surrounded by her family, friends, community leaders, and members of our AFRAM Caucus," the union wrote on Facebook.

Her historic accomplishment was celebrated alongside her family and friends and was verified by the Gerontology Research Group, a database that records the oldest humans in the world.

At her birthday party, which was held at the Harlem State Office Building in New York, Murphy gave a piece of advice when asked the secret to living a long life.

"Treat people right," she said.

Murphy was born in North Carolina, July 6, 1905 -- just a few years before the first Model T automobile was introduced by Henry Ford in 1908.

Murphy's daughter, Rose Green, said her mom grew up living in the pre-civil rights era and had to drink from segregated water fountains and enter stores and restaurants through back doors.

Murphy held several jobs, from working in a hat factory to selling cosmetic products.

"She always taught me to keep going, whatever happens," Murphy's daughter, Rose Green told ABC News in July.

Murphy's death has been verified and listed by the Gerontology Research Group (GRG) -- a database that records the oldest humans in the world.

GRG now lists North Carolina resident Hester Ford as the oldest living person in the U.S. at 114 years and 105 days old. Ford's name was added to the list of validated Living supercentenarians in 2017.

Funeral services for Murphy will take place Dec. 6 at the United House of Prayer for All People in Harlem, New York.

ABC News' Alexa Mikhail contributed to this report.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.