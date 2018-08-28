Adorable Channel 2 viewer gives weather forecast

One of Channel 2’s most special fans posted an adorable video of him watching Channel 2 Action News!
Nick Smith posted the video on his Facebook page where he watched Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan give the weather forecast.
Nick “wowed” when he saw the weather forecast for Labor Day Weekend.
He even did his own version of the weather forecast. Maybe Nick can fill in on weekends?
You can learn more about Nick's journey here.
