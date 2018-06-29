Adopted woman realizes sister she never met lives right next door

WISCONSIN - In a wild coincidence, a woman who was searching for her long-lost sister didn't have to look too far.
In 2012, Hillary Harris, 31, said she learned through adoption records that she had a half-sister out in the world named Dawn Johnson.
Five years later, Harris shockingly discovered that Johnson had been living right next door to her for two months.
"It was overwhelming to say the least," Harris said in a statement. "It was a lot to take in."
Harris of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, said she had moved to the neighborhood in 2005. Harris had been adopted as an infant by her parents Lee Hardy and Rochelle Hardy. Six years ago, she received her adoption information from Catholic Charities. It was then when she learned the identity of her birth parents: Bonnie Carl and Wayne Clouse.
