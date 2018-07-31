9 healthy-sounding foods that have more sugar than a Krispy Kreme doughnut

ATLANTA - American Heart Association experts recommend men shouldn’t eat more than 36 grams of added sugar a day and women should limit their sugar consumption to 25 grams.
For example, a single Krispy Kreme doughnut, which has 10 grams of sugar, takes up a good bulk of your recommended daily intake.
But healthy-sounding snack replacements like yogurt and raisins actually rack up more sugar than you might think.
Some options even have more than double the sugar of a Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnut.
Here are some foods and drinks with more sugar than a Krispy Kreme doughnut:
- Bottle of Naked juice green machine smoothie: 53 grams or about five Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts.
- One-fourth cup of Sun Maid raisins: 29 grams or three Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
- Chobani blueberry Greek yogurt: 15 grams or one and a half Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
- Nature Valley oats and honey crunchy granola bar: 11 grams or about one Krispy Kreme doughnut.
- Vitaminwater: up to 32 grams of sugar or about three Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
- One cup of Motts apple sauce: 22 grams or about two Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
- Odwalla mango protein flavored soy protein shake: 47 grams or about five Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
- Quaker instant oatmeal in apple cinnamon: 12 grams, a little more sugar than one Krispy Kreme doughnut.
- Nesquik low fat chocolate milk: 22 grams, or about two Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
CLICK HERE to learn more about added sugars and your recommended intake.
This article was written by Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
