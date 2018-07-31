  • 9 healthy-sounding foods that have more sugar than a Krispy Kreme doughnut

    By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - American Heart Association experts recommend men shouldn’t eat more than 36 grams of added sugar a day and women should limit their sugar consumption to 25 grams.

    For example, a single Krispy Kreme doughnut, which has 10 grams of sugar, takes up a good bulk of your recommended daily intake.

    But healthy-sounding snack replacements like yogurt and raisins actually rack up more sugar than you might think.

    Some options even have more than double the sugar of a Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnut.

    Here are some foods and drinks with more sugar than a Krispy Kreme doughnut:

    • Bottle of Naked juice green machine smoothie: 53 grams or about five Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts.
    • One-fourth cup of Sun Maid raisins: 29 grams or three Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
    • Chobani blueberry Greek yogurt: 15 grams or one and a half Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
    • Nature Valley oats and honey crunchy granola bar: 11 grams or about one Krispy Kreme doughnut.
    • Vitaminwater: up to 32 grams of sugar or about three Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
    • One cup of Motts apple sauce: 22 grams or about two Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
    • Odwalla mango protein flavored soy protein shake: 47 grams or about five Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
    • Quaker instant oatmeal in apple cinnamon: 12 grams, a little more sugar than one Krispy Kreme doughnut.
    • Nesquik low fat chocolate milk: 22 grams, or about two Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

     

    CLICK HERE to learn more about added sugars and your recommended intake.

    This article was written by Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

