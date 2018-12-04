85-year-old man bitten by alligator at Florida retirement community

LAKELAND, Fla. - An 85-year-old man was bitten by an alligator at a retirement community Monday afternoon, Florida wildlife officials say.
According ABC affiliate in Tampa, the nearly 10-foot alligator bit the man in the foot at the community in Lakeland.
The Cypress Lakes 55+ Community posted on their Facebook page that the victim was OK and it is warning residents to be on alert.
ABC News posted video on its Facebook page of trappers catching the suspected alligator in the community. Video showed a shoe in the gator's mouth.
