2-year-old girl released from hospital after falling into rhino exhibit on New Year's Day

MELBOURNE, Fl. - A 2-year-old girl who stumbled into a rhinoceros exhibit at Melbourne's Brevard Zoo has been released from the hospital.
A representative from Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children confirmed that the patient was released Monday after falling into the exhibit on New Year's Day.
According to the zoo, the girl "stumbled: through steel poles separating the public space from the animals.
The girl was immediately transported to the hospital under trauma alert status, according to firefighters. the girl's mother was also transported for a minor arm injury,
The exhibit remains closed to the public.
The family has yet to release a statement on the incident.
