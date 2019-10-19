2-year-old boy with cerebral palsy celebrates Halloween with amazing 'Up' costume

OHIO - A 2-year-old Ohio boy gave the world an early Halloween treat with his costume this year.
Brantley Morse, who has been fighting cerebral palsy since he was born at 24 weeks, dressed up as Carl Fredricksen from the hit Pixar film "Up."
TRENDING STORIES:
It was Brantley's first time dressing up for the holiday, according to Akron Children's Hospital, but he did so expertly.
He wore Carl's signature sweater, glasses and bow-tie, while also donning the film's famed balloons.
His mom, Brittany Morse, told ABC News that her son is also fighting stage 3 kidney disease, gastroparesis, and chronic lung disease. He has had 10 surgeries in his two years, she said.
But despite his hardships, "he is always able to put a smile on his face and others," Morse said.
This story was written by Ella Torres for ABC News via GMA.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}