  • 2 journalists killed when tree falls on car in North Carolina: Reports

    By: ABC News

    Updated:

    POLK COUNTY, N.C. - Two people in North Carolina have been killed after a tree fell on the car they were riding in, according to local officials.

    The victims were employees of NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, South Carolina, the station confirmed on its website.

    The accident occurred Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 176 in Polk County, according to a post on the Facebook page for the Polk County local government.

    WYFF identified the victims as anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer, who were covering the impact of the heavy rain in the area.

    The ground in the area is saturated from all the recent rainfall, fire officials said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

    It appears that the vehicle was in motion when the tree became uprooted and fell in excess of 30 feet, crashing on top of it, officials said.

