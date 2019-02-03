  • 16 injured after bus carrying high school girls' basketball team crashes

    WEST VIRGINIA - Sixteen people were injured Saturday in West Virginia in a charter bus accident, officials said.

    Two of the victims had to be airlifted to local hospitals, according to Raleigh County 911. All 16 were taken to Raleigh General or Appalachian Hospital.

    The accident happened just before 9 p.m. There were students injured in the crash, but the exact details of who was unknown.

    West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in a tweet that he was praying for the victims, which included members of the Martinsburg High School's girls basketball team.

    The bus crashed as it was getting on I-64, according to Charleston ABC affiliate WCHS.

    The team was returning from the Big Atlantic Classic tournament in Beckley, according to WCHS.

    Martinsburg is located in eastern West Virginia, about 15 miles from the Maryland border.

