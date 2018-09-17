1-year-old's body found after being swept away in North Carolina floodwaters

MONROE, N.C. - Authorities in North Carolina have found the body of a 1-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters during the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Spokesman Tony Underwood said a woman and her child were on their way to visit relatives Sunday when she drove past some barricades on N.C. Highway 218 in northern Union County. The woman later told authorities someone had pushed the barricades to the side a little, making her think it was OK to go through.
The woman's car was swept off the road by the floodwaters, pinning it against a group of trees. She was able to free 1-year-old Kaiden Lee-Welch from his car seat and escape. But the waters were deep, and Underwood said the woman lost her grip and her son was swept away.
The Union County Sheriff's Office identified the child as Kaiden Lee Welch in a Facebook post early Monday morning. A few hours later, the office posted the unfortunate update announcing they have recovered the boy's body.
The sheriff's office described the discovery as a "very sad situation."
"Our thoughts and prayers for the little boy’s family and all the search team members and law enforcement officers who helped in this matter," the officer wrote in the Facebook post.
