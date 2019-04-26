1 in 6 students don't participate in school activities -- many because of cost

If you’ve ever had to tell your children they can’t play sports because it costs too much, you’re not alone.
The C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health found one in six middle and high school students are not participating in any school activities in the 2018-2019 school year.
One big reason is the cost. Required school participation fees averaged $161 for sports. Eighteen percent of sports fees cost $200 or more.
The poll found that students from lower income households making less than $100,000 a year were twice as likely to not participate in school activities than students from wealthier families.
Twenty-nine percent of parents said the cost of school activities is higher than they expected.
Other reasons cited for not participating were transportation and having a job.
