0 'We just don't have answers': Mystery surrounds deaths of 4 in North Dakota

A North Dakota town was devastated after four people were found mysteriously dead at a local business and police said they were searching for the suspect.

A homicide investigation is underway after the bodies were found Monday morning inside RJR Maintenance & Management, a property management company in Mandan, said the Mandan Police Department.

Two of the victims, employees Lois Cobb, 45, and William Cobb, 50, were married, Mandan Chief of Police Jason Ziegler said at a news conference on Tuesday. Robert Fakler, 52, the owner, and Adam Fuehrer, 42, another worker, were also among the dead.

"We just don't have answers," Ziegler told ABC News, adding that no suspects have been identified and no one is in custody.

"It's very unusual for the state of North Dakota. I don't think any community across this great country could ever imagine something like this happen in their backyard," he added, calling the crime "devastating" for the community.

Ziegler said police do not believe the public is in danger, but he urged the community to remain vigilant.

"This was very specific to the victims that were involved," the chief said. "There was nothing at the crime scene that would lead us it believe that anyone outside the victims involved are in any danger."

The chief called RJR Maintenance & Management a "reputable company in our area."

There were security cameras inside the building but the chief did not say if the crime was on video.

No weapons were recovered, he said.

Autopsies are being conducted and cause of death will be released by the medical examiner, Ziegler said.

As police investigate, Ziegler said, "We're asking for public assistance. If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please contact the Mandan police."

