0 'The Bachelorette' finale preview: Becca prepares for 'the hardest goodbye'

With the finale of "The Bachelorette" just hours away, fans are eager to find out whether Becca Kufrin will accept a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen or Blake Horstmann.

Either way, one thing is for sure: the drama will make for an emotional few hours of TV.

In a sneak peek of the episode, a tearful Becca admits that while she's excited for her happy ending, she knows she must have a tough conversation with the other man first.

"I am nervous, I'm shaking because there's just one more goodbye before I can commit," she said. "The hardest goodbye."

In the penultimate episode, Becca bid farewell to second-runner-up Jason Tartick, explaining that her feelings for Garrett and Blake were stronger. Her dates with the two finalists, however, were better, with both ending in overnights in the fantasy suite.

By the end of tonight's episode, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Channel 2, Becca will have made up her mind about who she wants to marry.

"I am just so ready to tell this man really really, really, truly how I feel," she said.

