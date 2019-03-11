0 'The Bachelor' finale sneak peek: Colton Underwood bails, says, 'I'm done with this'

Well, this is certainly bound to be one epic finale on "The Bachelor."

In the new sneak peek, Colton Underwood hops the fence and bails after some drama in the house.

Last week, Cassie had revealed her plans to leave to Colton, explaining she doesn't think she can "get there" with him.

Visibly shaken, Colton asked her to stay, insisting he doesn't want to lose her, even if it means ending the season without an engagement. In spite of his declaration of love for her, Cassie tells Colton that staying would be "the wrong decision" for her, and, after a long goodbye, the two go their separate ways. That leads to the moment we've all been waiting for: After disappearing behind the door to his room, Colton is heard saying, "F--- all this. I'm done. I'm done with this." (MORE: 'The Bachelor' sneak peek: Cassie's dad visits to discuss her doubts about Colton) In the fresh clip, we see Chris Harrison track Underwood down to help him out and see where his head is at. Check out the clip above and an all-new episode of "The Bachelor" tonight at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Join the Official Bachelor Fantasy League to compete with family, friends and the rest of #BachelorNation for a chance to win a Grand Prize trip! Set your own weekly lineup of Bachelorettes based on weekly categories ranging from who will get a rose to who kisses Colton. Click here to learn more.

