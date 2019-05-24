'Hey, hey, hey. Goodbye' -- Teachers have special musical sendoff for students

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - It's not just the students who get excited for when the school year ends.
Teachers at Summerour Middle School in Norcross were certainly in the spirit as they sent off students for the summer.
Teacher Shan Deondra recorded video of teachers singing the classic "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" song.
Deondra said instead of giving the students a traditional goodbye wave, they decided to sing and dance with them.
The students participated in field day for their last day.
